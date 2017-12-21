Ryan (ankle) sat out Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan also sat out Wednesday's session, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams in peril. With another key cornerback in LeShaun Sims going down with a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday, the Titans could be quite short-handed in the secondary in Week 16. If both Ryan and Sims are sidelined, Brice McCain, Kalan Reed and Tye Smith would likely handle elevated roles.