Titans' Logan Ryan: On track for training camp
Ryan (lower leg) expects to be ready to go for Titans' training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ryan suffered a broken left fibula in mid-December but is already clear of the protective walking boot. The 27-year-old had 76 tackles (54 solo) and four sacks through 14 games before his season ended prematurely.
