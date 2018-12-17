Titans' Logan Ryan: Out for season
Ryan will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left fibula during Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Ryan has handled 95 percent of Tennessee's snaps on defense this season, piling up 76 tackles (54 solo) and four sacks in 14 games while playing the slot in nickel formations and outside corner in base alignments. It's debatable whether he's lived up to the three-year, $30 million contract he signed during the 2017 offseason, but there's no question his absence is bad news for the Titans defense. Malcolm Butler may now return to an every-down role, with LeShaun Sims presumably stepping in as the nickelback. The team may also experiment with more three-safety formations, potentially using Kendrick Lewis or Dane Cruikshank alongside starters Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro (concussion).
