Ryan tallied nine tackles (three solo) in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Ryan has already set a career-high mark in tackles and is now almost certain to surpass 100 takedowns in a season for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old will look to keep his impressive season going in Week 15 against the Texans.

