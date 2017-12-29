Titans' Logan Ryan: Questionable for season finale
Ryan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.
Ryan didn't practice this week and seems more likely than not to miss a second consecutive game. Brice McCain and Kalan Reed would take on expanded roles in his potential absence.
