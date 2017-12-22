Ryan (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Ryan has been held out of practice throughout the week after suffering an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 15 loss to the 49ers. If the starting cornerback is unable to play on Sunday, Brice McCain and Kalan Reed would be in line for increased roles alongside rookie Adoree' Jackson.

