Ryan tallied six tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Ryan broke up a pass on a key fourth down play in the final quarter, all but clinching victory for the Titans. He also recorded his second sack of the season, taking down Tom Brady to end the first half. Ryan has been a solid contributor all season, recording at least five tackles in seven of nine games. While he doesn't have an interception, he has added five passes defensed.

