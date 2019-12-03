Play

Ryan tallied seven tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Colts.

Ryan posted his fourth interception of the year, marking his highest total since the 2015 season. The 28-year-old has recorded 85 tackles as well, putting him just eight tackles away from a new career high.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories