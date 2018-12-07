Ryan recorded seven tackles and a sack in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Ryan cemented the victory for the Titans, hauling down Cody Kessler on fourth down with 3:38 remaining in the game. He was an active member of the defensive unit yet again, tying for the team lead with seven tackles. He now has at least six tackles in four of his last five games, including two sacks.

