Titans' Logan Ryan: Sustains ankle injury Sunday
Ryan exited Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Ryan dealt with a concussion in early December but suffered the ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Brice McCain and LeShaun Sims should both see increased snap counts if Ryan is unable to return.
More News
-
Titans' Logan Ryan: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Logan Ryan: Full participant Thursday•
-
Titans' Logan Ryan: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Logan Ryan: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Titans' Logan Ryan: Defends two passes in win•
-
Patriots' Logan Ryan: Signs three-year deal with Titans•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...