Ryan logged eight tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Ryan has been a tackle machine this season and has recorded fewer than seven just twice since Week 3. He sits at 102 on the year and will look to keep adding to that career high Week 16 against the Saints.

