Ryan recorded eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed, two quarterback hits, and one interception in Week 1 against Cleveland.

Ryan was seemingly all over the field against the Browns, leading the team in tackles, recording multiple sacks and also grabbing a key interception that essentially clinched the Titans' victory. Ryan's 2018 season ended prematurely due to a broken fibula, but he certainly showed no lingering effects in the season-opener. He'll look to duplicate this excellent performance in Week 2 against Indianapolis.