Tennessee has elevated Woodside from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Week 8, so Malik Willis is expected to make his first career NFL start. After the elevation, Woodside is in line to serve as the primary backup to Willis. Across 11 regular-season appearances, Woodside has completed one of three passes for seven yards and rushed 13 times for four yards.