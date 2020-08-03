Woodside has the "inside track" to the backup quarterback job in Tennessee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Selected by Cincinnati in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, Woodside failed to make the Bengals' roster but quickly resurfaced on the Titans' practice squad. He then moved to the short-lived AAF, where he completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 7.0 YPA (with seven TDs and seven INTs) for the San Antonio franchise. Woodside re-signed with Tennessee last summer and played well in the preseason (7.1 YPA, four TDs, zero TDs), earning a spot on the practice squad before an arm injury sent him to injured reserve. He's now healthy for 2020 training camp, poised to compete with rookie seventh-round pick Cole McDonald for the right to serve as Ryan Tannehill's backup. The Titans' decision not to sign a veteran QB might be interpreted as a sign of confidence in Woodside, who reportedly remained heavily involved with the team while he was on IR last season.