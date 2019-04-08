Woodside signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Woodside spent three weeks on Tennessee's practice squad last season, and most recently played for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF while throwing for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns across eight games. Now back with the Titans, Woodside will work to carve out a reserve role behind Marcus Mariota (neck) and Ryan Tannehill.

