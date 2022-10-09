site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Active against Commanders
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Johnson landed on the injury report Friday and did not practice due to illness. However, he'll be able to suit up and figures to occupy primarily a special teams role.
