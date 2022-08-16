Johnson was claimed off waivers from the Chiefs on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Johnson had just been acquired by the Chiefs in May after spending his first three seasons with the Texans. The 26-year-old cornerback recorded 55 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions while starting seven of 14 games with Houston in 2021. Johnson should be able to provide solid depth for the Titans in the secondary.
