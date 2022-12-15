Johnson (hamstring) was designated to return from the injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Johnson has been sidelined for the past four games after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Week 11. The 27-year-old will now have a 21-day window to return to practice before he has to be restored to the active roster, or else he'll shift back to IR for the remainder of the season. Johnson's first chance to play again will come Sunday versus the Chargers.