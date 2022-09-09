Johnson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Johnson didn't practice all week, so his unavailability doesn't come as a surprise. In his absence, A.J. Moore and Josh Kalu are expected to be the primary backups to Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard.
