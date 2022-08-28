Johnson is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game versus Arizona with a shoulder injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The severity of Johnson's injury is unknown, and there's no timetable for his return. Greg Mabin and 2022 second-rounder Roger McCreary should see an increase in opportunities in Tennessee's defensive backfield until Johnson is ready to play again.
