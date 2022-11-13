site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Will not return
Johnson (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Johnson suffered the injury on punt coverage. The fourth-year pro's absence will be a blow to the team's depth at safety, which is already without Amani Hooker (shoulder).
