Johnson (hamstring) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was unable to return after exiting with a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Broncos. The 27-year-old was then sidelined for each practice Week 11, and his next chance to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27. In Johnson's absence, Josh Kalu and Andrew Adams will serve as the Titans' only healthy safeties behind starter Kevin Byard.