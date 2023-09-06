Gifford was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford underwent core-muscle surgery in February after playing in 18 games (including playoffs) for the Cowboys last season. He signed with the Titans in March and will play key roles on special teams and as a depth piece for a linebacker corps headlined by Harold Landry, Arden Key and Azeez Al-Shaair.