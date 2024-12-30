Gifford finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars with eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defense.

Gifford was sidelined for the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Colts due to a concussion, but he was able to clear the league's five-step protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. He played every single defensive snap and finished as the Titans' co-leader in tackles with Mike Brown. Gifford has started at inside linebacker in each of his last three games and has accumulated 27 tackles (18 solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) over that span. The 29-year-old will look to finish the season off strong against the Texans next Sunday.