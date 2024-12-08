Gifford is starting at linebacker in Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Gifford has been relegated primarily to work on special teams throughout his career, and he hadn't logged any defensive snaps this season until playing on nine of them last Sunday against the Commanders. However, he'll get a big opportunity to show off his skill set Sunday. Gifford's move into a starting role comes as a result of Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) both being out against the Jaguars.