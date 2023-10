Gifford (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gifford is one of three players that will not travel with the Titans to London, as he'll be missing his third consecutive game with a hamstring issue. The veteran linebacker has mostly been limited to special teams this year, as he's played on 85 percent of the club's special teams snaps and recorded three total tackles.