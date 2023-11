Gifford (shin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play this Sunday, as he went from limited participation in Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. Gifford has played almost strictly on special teams thus far for the Titans, recording four total tackles on the year.