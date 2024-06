Gifford (hamstring) was spotted participating at Tennessee's minicamp Wednesday.

The 28-year-old linebacker seems to have moved past the hamstring issue that forced him to miss the Titans' final three games in 2023. Gifford appeared in 11 games last season, playing almost strictly on special teams (259 of 267 total snaps on special teams), and he's expected to compete for a similar role as the offseason progresses.