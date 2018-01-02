Titans' Luke Stocker: Gets first catch of season in finale
Stocker caught a 12-yard pass on his lone target in Sunday's 15-10 win over Jacksonville.
The catch was Stocker's first of the season, so his fantasy value remains nonexistent. Even if starting tight end Delanie Walker were to get hurt in the playoffs, Stocker wouldn't have much of a role.
