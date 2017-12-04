Titans' Luke Stocker: Gets two-year deal from Tennessee
Stocker agreed Monday with the Titans on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Stocker was waived by the Buccaneers around a week ago, but it didn't take the tight end long to find a new home. He hasn't been much of a receiving threat throughout his NFL career, but is a quality blocking tight end and will likely be used as such in Tennessee.
