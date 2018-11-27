Stocker caught his only target of the game to total 14 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Stocker caught his pass early in the second quarter to convert on a third-and-two and keep the Titans' drive alive. However, his biggest impact on the game came later in the drive when he failed to convert as a runner on a fourth-and-one play at the Texans' three-yard line. Stocker has now caught at least one pass in four of his past five games, though he's never totaled more than 16 yards in any of those efforts.

