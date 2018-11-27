Titans' Luke Stocker: Hauls in lone target
Stocker caught his only target of the game to total 14 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
Stocker caught his pass early in the second quarter to convert on a third-and-two and keep the Titans' drive alive. However, his biggest impact on the game came later in the drive when he failed to convert as a runner on a fourth-and-one play at the Texans' three-yard line. Stocker has now caught at least one pass in four of his past five games, though he's never totaled more than 16 yards in any of those efforts.
More News
