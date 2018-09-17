Stocker caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Week 2 against Houston.

Stocker was the only Titans' tight end to be targeted one week after Delanie Walker (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury. Though Jonnu Smith has a superior athletic profile, Stocker took the lead role in terms of targets, catches and yards in Week 2, though Smith handily outsnapped him.

