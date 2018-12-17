Stocker caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Stocker caught passes of 15 and 12 yards, both good for first down conversions. With Jonnu Smith (knee) sidelined, Stocker led the team's tight ends with his effort, though the entire passing attack was slowed by game flow and subpar weather conditions. Though Anthony Firkser appeared to be the new lead tight end heading into Sunday's game, Stocker could also be an ongoing beneficiary if the Titans take to the air more in Week 16 against Washington.