Titans' Luke Stocker: Hauls in two catches
Stocker hauled in both of his targets for 37 targets in Week 1 against Miami.
Stocker was on the receiving end of the Titans' longest pass play, hauling in a 31 yard reception from Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. Though Stocker has never surpassed 16 catches in his six-year career, he may have the opportunity to do so with Delanie Walker (ankle) facing a lengthy absence. Stocker will likely compete with Jonnu Smith to be the team's starting tight end for the remainder of the season.
