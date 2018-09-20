Stocker (calf) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Stocker was limited in practice last week but played 36 of 59 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over Houston, catching two passes for 15 yards. The 30-year-old apparently isn't fully recovered from the calf issue, and his participation at Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide further clarity on his status.

