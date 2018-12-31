Stocker hauled in one of his two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Stocker briefly exited the game early on, but re-entered and hauled in a 22-yard score late in the third quarter to bring the Titans within seven points. Despite the absence of both Jonnu Smith (knee) and Delanie Walker (ankle), Stocker saw more than two targets on only one occasion throughout the season. Considering that he was unable to emerge as a pass-catching threat among the crowd of mediocrity at the position, there is little fantasy intrigue for Stocker looking ahead to the 2019 season.