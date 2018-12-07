Stocker caught his only target for seven yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Stocker made his only catch late in the second quarter, though the play was hardly noteworthy. He's a part of the team's crowded tight end rotation, which has limited him to one or fewer targets in 7 of 13 games this season. Jonnu Smith (knee) did suffer an injury, and if he is unable to suit up in the team's Week 15 matchup against the Giants, Stocker could see a slight bump up in his role. Still, that wouldn't be enough to make him fantasy relevant.