Titans' Luke Stocker: Records two receptions
Stocker hauled in two of his three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Stocker was one of four tight ends to record a catch for the Titans, though Jonnu Smith has emerged as the leader at the position group. Both of his catches came in the first half -- Marcus Mariota (elbow) was still under center -- with the longer of his two catches good for 11 yards. Stocker has not been targeted more than three times in a game this season, meaning his fantasy relevance is extremely limited.
