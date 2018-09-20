Titans' Luke Stocker: Returns in full Thursday
Stocker (calf) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Stocker was a limited practice participant Wednesday, so he appears set to be ready for Week 3 at Jacksonville. The veteran tight end has four receptions for 52 yards through the first two games.
