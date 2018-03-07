Titans' Luke Stocker: Signed for 2018
The Titans have exercised their 2018 option on Stocker, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
A 2011 fourth-round pick, Stocker is a blocking specialist who caught 52 passes in 80 games for the Buccaneers before they released him in November. The Titans quickly jumped on the opportunity to add a proven blocker behind Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith, signing Stocker to a two-year contract (including an option) in early December. The 29-year-old caught one pass in three games with Tennessee.
More News
-
Titans' Luke Stocker: Gets first catch of season in finale•
-
Titans' Luke Stocker: Gets two-year deal from Tennessee•
-
Luke Stocker: Waived Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: Inactive in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: First TD since '15 in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Stocker: Logs first catch of season•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....