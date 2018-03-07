The Titans have exercised their 2018 option on Stocker, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A 2011 fourth-round pick, Stocker is a blocking specialist who caught 52 passes in 80 games for the Buccaneers before they released him in November. The Titans quickly jumped on the opportunity to add a proven blocker behind Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith, signing Stocker to a two-year contract (including an option) in early December. The 29-year-old caught one pass in three games with Tennessee.