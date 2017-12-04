Stocker signed a two-year deal with the Titans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stocker was most recently waived by the Buccaneers around a week ago, but it didn't take the tight end very long to find a new home. Stocker hasn't been much of a receiving threat throughout his NFL career, but he is a quality blocking tight end and will likely be used as such in Tennessee.

