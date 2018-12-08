Butler recorded four tackles and two passes defensed in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Butler was battling a quadriceps injury in the short-week leading up to Thursday's game, though he did ultimately enter the contest without an injury designation. Coming off a performance against the Jets in which he tallied a victory-clinching interception, Butler recorded two passes defensed as an encore. He now has four pass breakups in his past four games, and nine for the season.