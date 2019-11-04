Butler suffered a broken wrist during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Butler will get mores tests to determine the severity of the injury. He's likely in danger of missing the rest of the season, which would leave LeShaun Sims to handle an expanded role at cornerback.

