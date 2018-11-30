Titans' Malcolm Butler: Cleared to face Jets
Butler (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol and is ready to play Sunday against the Jets, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Butler logged a limited practice Wednesday and after practicing fully Thursday it seemed all he needed was the final go-ahead to clear the league's concussion protocol. The 28-year-old has yet to miss a full game and has logged 46 tackles (42 solo) and one interception in those 11 games.
