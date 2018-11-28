Butler suffered a stinger during Monday night's game against the Texans and is in concussion protocol, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Butler recorded two tackles against the Texans before being forced out of the game. The cornerback will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before being eligible to play, meaning his status for Sunday's contest versus the Jets is up in the air. LeShaun Sims will likely see an increased workload if Butler is inactive.