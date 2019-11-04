Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Butler (wrist) "may be lost for the season," John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Butler suffered a broken wrist during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers while attempting to break up a touchdown catch by wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The 29-year-old is already ruled out against the Chiefs in Week 10, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, and he appears to be in serious of missing significant time or being placed on IR. LeShaun Sims filled in for Butler at cornerback during Sunday's loss, and stands to continue seeing an expanded role in his absence.