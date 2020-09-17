Butler (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, however, the fact that Butler was a late addition is certainly not a great sign. The 30-year-old was solid in Week 1, only surrendering 21 yards on three receptions in situations when he was the primary defender. If Butler fails to suit up in Week 2 against Jacksonville, Kristian Fulton or Chris Jackson would likely be in line for a start.