Butler recorded 100 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions across 16 games in the 2021 season.

Butler had his best season as a Titan, in part because he was fully healthy after dealing with a broken wrist last season. He played on over 95 percent of defensive snaps in all but one game this season and tied his career-best mark with four interceptions. While Butler has two years remaining on his deal, it's possible the team parts ways with him as it would cost them just $4 million in dead cap.