Titans' Malcolm Butler: Leaves with possible concussion
Butler left Monday's game against the Texans with an apparent head injury, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Butler will have to enter the league's concussion protocol before he can return to the field. Given the nature of head injuries, there's no guarantee we'll see him back during Monday's contest, so there's a chance we'll have to wait to see how he holds up throughout next week's practice. For now, LeShaun Sims seems to be the likely replacement at cornerback.
