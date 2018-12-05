Butler (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Butler is battling a quadriceps injury, and his situation is worth monitoring given the Titans' short week. However, the fact that he was able to participate -- even on a limited basis -- is a positive sign. Butler is coming off one of his better performances of the season in Week 13 against the Jets, during which he picked off his second pass of the campaign.

